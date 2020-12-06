Death anniversary of Aziz Mian Qawwal observed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Death Anniversary of world famous Aziz Mian Qawal was observed at Punjab Council of the Arts here on Sunday.

Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi, Malik Abid Hussain was the chief guest along with Members Punjab Assembly Simabia Tahir and Momina Waheed.

While addressing the ceremony, Malik Abid Hussain said, Qawwali became the style of preaching of Sufis in subcontinent and from here it was introduced all over the world.

When the Sufis came in subcontinent, they considered ways to attract the locals and found music to be the most effective, so they captured the hearts and minds of the people with a new color and style of music, he added.

This medium became the main tool for spreading islam and later it became the identity of our culture and art, he added.

While addressing the ceremony Member Punjab Assembly Momina waheeh said Aziz Mian presented soft and mystic picture of Pakistan in the world. Member Punjab Assembly Simabia Tahir said that Aziz Mian was the king of 'Qawaali' and nobody could copy his unique style.

On the occasion, Imran Uzair Mian, son of Aziz Mian Qawam, also gave a special performance in which he performed famous Qawallis of his father.