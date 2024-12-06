Death Anniversary Of Aziz Mian Qawwal Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of legendary Qawwal 'Aziz Mian' was observed Friday.
He was known for singing Ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali.
The Government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance in 1989 in recognition of his services.
Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000 and was laid to rest in Multan.
