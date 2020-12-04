Death anniversary of Aziz Mian to be observed in Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts will arrange a ceremony to observe 20th death anniversary of legend Aziz Mian Qawwal on December 6 at 6 pm at its auditorium.

Prominent personalities will threw light on work and personality of Aziz Mian Qawwal while son of Aziz Mian Qawwal Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal will give special performance on the occasion.

Aziz Mian Qawwal died on Dec 6, 2000 and buried in Multan.