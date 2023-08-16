Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq was also observed on Wednesday.

Abdul Haq was a champion of the urdu language and who demanded that Urdu should be made the national language of Pakistan.

Deeply influenced by Sir Syed's political and social views, and, following his wishes, he learned English and scientific subjects.

Like Syed Ahmad Khan, Maulvi Abdul Haq saw Urdu as a major cultural and political influence on the life and identity of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Maulvi Abdul Haq was a scholarly critic who provided criticisms of modern Urdu works and encouraged his students to develop literary skills and appreciation of Urdu.

Following his retirement from Osmania University in 1930, he worked to compile and edit a comprehensive and authoritative English-Urdu dictionary.

The ordeals of partition and the migration also adversely affected Abdul Haq's health.

He re-organised the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu in Karachi, launching journals, establishing libraries and schools, publishing a large number of books and promoting education in the Urdu language and linguistic research in it.

Abdul Haq's work especially helped preserve the distinct "Old Urdu" linguistic and literary traditions of Hyderabad, known as Hyderabadi Urdu.

He also used his organisation for political activism, promoting the adoption of Urdu as the lingua franca and sole official language of Pakistan.

His best known works include the English-Urdu dictionary, Chand Ham Asar, Maktoobat, Muqaddimat, Tauqeedat, Qawaid-e-Urdu and Debacha Dastan Rani Ketki.

Suffering from cancer, Maulvi Abdul Haq died after a prolonged period of incapacitation on August 16, 1961 in Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan