Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto To Be Observed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sargodha finalized arrangements to observe the

death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on December 27.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, PPP senior leader Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said

former prime ministers Zulifkar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto devoted their lives for

the people and democracy.

They both created awareness among the people about social, civil and political

rights among the masses, he added.

He said the central leadership of the PPP, including ticket holders of national and provincial

assemblies of the district, would attend a ceremony.

Tasneem Qureshi said the People Students Federation, women wing, people lawyers forums,

and people's unity of the PPP would also participate in the event.

The speakers would highlight achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who struggled for

democracy and sacrificed her life for the people, he said.

