Death Anniversary Of Broadcaster Kanwal Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The fourth death anniversary of iconic broadcaster and artist Kanwal Naseer is being observed on Tuesday.
She was a daughter of the renowned radio personality Mohni Hameed, also known as Apa Shameem, Kanwal Naseer was a trailblazer in Pakistan’s media industry.
She dedicated five decades of her life to Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan.
Kanwal Naseer holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer on ptv.
In recognition of her exceptional contributions, she was honored with the Pride of Performance award along with several other national accolades.
She passed away on this day in 2021, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the world of broadcasting.
