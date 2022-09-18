UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Classical Singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan Marked

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The 48th death anniversary of legendary classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan marked on Sunday (Sept. 18.

He was born in 1922 in Indian city Hoshiarpur. He belonged to a famous Patiala gharana of musicians.

In 1948, he migrated to Pakistan.

He got fame both in classical as well as in Ghazal formats of singing.

He released many ghazals, including 'Insha Ji Utho Ab Kuch Karo', 'Honton Pe Kabhi Unke Mera Naam' and 'Mora Jiya Na Lagay' and many others which are still remembered by fans.

He was awarded 'Pride of Performance' by the government of Pakistan in 2009.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hoshiarpur Patiala Amanat Ali Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

2 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

12 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

12 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.