Death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The 48th death anniversary of legendary classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan marked on Sunday (Sept. 18.

He was born in 1922 in Indian city Hoshiarpur. He belonged to a famous Patiala gharana of musicians.

In 1948, he migrated to Pakistan.

He got fame both in classical as well as in Ghazal formats of singing.

He released many ghazals, including 'Insha Ji Utho Ab Kuch Karo', 'Honton Pe Kabhi Unke Mera Naam' and 'Mora Jiya Na Lagay' and many others which are still remembered by fans.

He was awarded 'Pride of Performance' by the government of Pakistan in 2009.