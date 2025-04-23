Death Anniversary Of Classical Vocalist Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Observed
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 57th death anniversary of renowned classical vocalist from Patiala Gharana, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan was observed on Wednesday.
Born in Kasur, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan started his career by singing a few compositions of his late father Ali Baksh Khan and uncle Kale Khan.
Later, Bade Ghulam amalgamated the best of three traditions into his own Patiala-Kasur style.
He died in Hyderabad on April 23 in 1968.
