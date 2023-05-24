Death anniversary of comedian, singer Rangeela observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The 18th death anniversary of comedian, singer and film actor Rangeela observed on Wednesday(May 24).

According to private news channel,Rangeela, with the original name of Muhammad Saeed Khan was born in Parachinar, district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 1, 1937.

His popular film 'Diya Aur Toofan' was a classic work as an actor and director.

Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.