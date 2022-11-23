Death anniversary of eminent poet, lyricist Jamiluddin Aali observed

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The death anniversary of eminent poet, lyricist and columnist Jamiluddin Ahmed Aali was observed here on Wednesday.

He was born in 1925 in a literary family of Delhi. His father Sir Ameer-ud-Din Ahmed Khan was also a poet while his mother Syeda Jamila Begum belonged to the family of renowned Urdu sufi poet Khawaja Mir Dard.

Aali was a banker by profession and owing to his literary pursuits also remained associated with Anjuman Tarraqi e Urdu Pakistan for 50 years from 1962 to 2012.

His contribution towards promotion of Urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba e Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several poems and ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.

To mark the occasion office bearers and members of Anjuman Tarraqi e Urdu, alongwith prominent literary figures plan to visit his grave to offer Fateha.

He was conferred the Pride of Performance award in 1991and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2004.

Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 in Karachi and was buried in an army graveyard at Bizerta Lines.

