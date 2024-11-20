Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Faiz Ahmad Faiz Being Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Death anniversary of Faiz Ahmad Faiz being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The 40th death anniversary of legendary poet and writer Faiz Ahmad Faiz is being observed on Wednesday.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in the Narowal district of Punjab.

Faiz' literary work was posthumously publicly honored when the government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1990.

His major literary works include 'Naqsh-e-Faryadi', 'Dast-e-Saba', 'Zindan-Nama', 'Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung', 'Mere Dil Mere Musafir', and 'Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina', which have been combined as one book, 'Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa'.

He passed away in Lahore on November 20, 1984.

