Death Anniversary Of Famous Comedian Amanullah Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Death anniversary of renowned comedian Amanullah Khan was observed on Thursday.
In a career spanning over forty-five years, he performed in more than two thousand plays, other than films and television shows.
Amanullah was regarded as one of the best comedians in the subcontinent.
He made a record of doing eight hundred and sixty shows in his career and was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2018 for his work.
Amanullah Khan died on March 6,2020 due to kidney failure in Lahore.
