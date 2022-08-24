Death anniversary of famous comedy actor observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The 17th death anniversary of famous comedy actor of television, radio and film, Jamshed Ansari was observed on Wednesday.

In a career spanning over 40 years, Ansari had to his credit over 200 tv dramas, three films and many radio and stage serials.

His famous television plays include Uncle Urfi, An-kahi, Tanhaayan, Half Plate, Jharokay, Zair Zabar Paish, and Ghora Ghaas Khaata Hai.

He also played light roles in films Pakeeza, Ajj Diyaan Kuryaan and Saughaat.

Jamshed Ansari was born on December 31, 1942, in the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh in British India. In 1948, at the age of six, he, along with his family, migrated to Pakistan.

He breathed his last on August 24, 2005.