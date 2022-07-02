Death anniversary of famous newsreader Abdus Salam observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The 30th death anniversary of famous newsreader of Radio Pakistan Abdus Salam was observed on Saturday.

He was born in Ajmer Sharif, India in 1925 and migrated to Pakistan after independence.

After completing his education, he joined Hyderabad station of Radio Pakistan as a technical operator. Later, he joined the Central News Organisation of Radio Pakistan on a contract basis.

He was posthumously awarded 'Pride of Performance'. He was also the recipient of many awards for 'Best news reader of the year'. He died on July 2 in 1992.