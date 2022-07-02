UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Famous Newsreader Abdus Salam Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Death anniversary of famous newsreader Abdus Salam observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The 30th death anniversary of famous newsreader of Radio Pakistan Abdus Salam was observed on Saturday.

He was born in Ajmer Sharif, India in 1925 and migrated to Pakistan after independence.

After completing his education, he joined Hyderabad station of Radio Pakistan as a technical operator. Later, he joined the Central News Organisation of Radio Pakistan on a contract basis.

He was posthumously awarded 'Pride of Performance'. He was also the recipient of many awards for 'Best news reader of the year'. He died on July 2 in 1992.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Died Ajmer Hyderabad Independence July Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

2 hours ago
 Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

2 hours ago
 Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for chang ..

Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for change of IO

3 hours ago
 Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter acco ..

Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter accounts of it's missions

4 hours ago
 Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.