Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Playback Singer Masood Rana Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Death anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The 28th death anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed Wednesday.

Born on March 31, 1938 Masood Rana started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955.

He began his singing career in films in 1962 with singing in film Inqalab.

Masood Rana remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

Additionally, he devoted his time to compose over 2000 songs for children. His programmes for children were telecast from ptv for 19 years from 1968 to 1987, from Kaliyoan Ki Mala, to Sang Sang Chaltay Rehna.

He also sang patriotic songs which became popular and are still played on the national days of Pakistan such as Pakistan Day.

He died in Lahore on October 4 in 1995.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Pakistan Day Died Hyderabad Male March October From Top PTV

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

24 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

24 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

24 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

24 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

25 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

1 minute ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan