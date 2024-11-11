Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Playback Singer Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Death anniversary of famous playback singer observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned playback singer A Nayyar was observed on Monday.

His real name was Arther Nayyar and he was born in Sahiwal in 1950.

Nayyar started his singing career in 1974 with Pakistan Television's program 'Naye Funkar' and later lent his voice to several songs for the film industry as a playback singer.

He has sung more than 4000 film songs in his career including 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', 'Jnagle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se' became very famous.

He was decorated with Nigar Award five times. Nayyar passed away on November 11, 2016, in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Sahiwal A Nayyar Shabnam November 2016 Industry PTV

Recent Stories

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

1 hour ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

22 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 days ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan