Death anniversary of famous playback singer observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned playback singer A Nayyar was observed on Monday.

His real name was Arther Nayyar and he was born in Sahiwal in 1950.

Nayyar started his singing career in 1974 with Pakistan Television's program 'Naye Funkar' and later lent his voice to several songs for the film industry as a playback singer.

He has sung more than 4000 film songs in his career including 'Ek Baat Kaho Dildara', 'Chand Tare Ghata, Phul Shabnam Saba', 'Pyaar To Ek Din Hona Tha', 'Jnagle Mein Mangal Tere Hi Dum Se' became very famous.

He was decorated with Nigar Award five times. Nayyar passed away on November 11, 2016, in Lahore.