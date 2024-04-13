Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet, Writer Farigh Bukhari Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The twenty seventh death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and critic of Urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The twenty seventh death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and critic of urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday.
Born in Peshawar on November 11, 1917, his real name was Ahmed Shah. Besides writing poetry books, he wrote books on various subjects such as literature, social issues and politics in Hindko, Pashto and predominantly in Urdu languages.
