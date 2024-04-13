Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet, Writer Farigh Bukhari Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Farigh Bukhari observed

The twenty seventh death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and critic of Urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The twenty seventh death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and critic of urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday.

Born in Peshawar on November 11, 1917, his real name was Ahmed Shah. Besides writing poetry books, he wrote books on various subjects such as literature, social issues and politics in Hindko, Pashto and predominantly in Urdu languages.

He died on April 13 in 1997 in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Died April November

Recent Stories

Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of ..

Israel's oppression upon Palestinians worst act of open hostility: JI Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Young boy shot dead in Kohat

Young boy shot dead in Kohat

2 minutes ago
 CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up sp ..

CM reviews law, order, gives nod for setting up special unit on cyber crimes

2 minutes ago
 Flooding at Hanna Urak reported

Flooding at Hanna Urak reported

2 minutes ago
 Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car ..

Syrian state media: explosive device blows up car in Damascus

2 minutes ago
 Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukrai ..

Germany to send additional Patriot system to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago
 Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning

Three killed in Bahawalnagar lightning

2 minutes ago
 Polio victim contributing in fight against climate ..

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..

58 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

58 minutes ago
 Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

58 minutes ago
 CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 wa ..

CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan