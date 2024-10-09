Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Poet, Writer Noon Meem Rashid Observed

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Forty-ninth death anniversary of renowned urdu poet and writer, Nazar Muhammad Rashid, commonly known as Noon Meem Rashid, was observed on Wednesday.

Born on August 1, 1910, in Alipur Chattha, District Gujranwala, he earned a master's degree in economics from the Government College Lahore.

He was an influential Pakistani poet of modern Urdu poetry.

Along with Miraji, N M Rashid is considered as father of modernism or free verse in Urdu poetry.

Noon Meem Rashid's first collection, Mawra, was published in 1941. His other works included

Iran Main Ajnabi (A stranger in Iran) (1951) ,La = Insaan (Nothingness = Man)- 1969, and

Gumaan ka Mumkin (Speculations) was published after his death in 1976.

He died in a London hospital on October 9, 1975.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Iran Died London Rashid Man Gujranwala Alipur August October From Government

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

13 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

13 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

13 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

13 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

13 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

13 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

13 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

13 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan