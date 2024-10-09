Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Forty-ninth death anniversary of renowned urdu poet and writer, Nazar Muhammad Rashid, commonly known as Noon Meem Rashid, was observed on Wednesday.

Born on August 1, 1910, in Alipur Chattha, District Gujranwala, he earned a master's degree in economics from the Government College Lahore.

He was an influential Pakistani poet of modern Urdu poetry.

Along with Miraji, N M Rashid is considered as father of modernism or free verse in Urdu poetry.

Noon Meem Rashid's first collection, Mawra, was published in 1941. His other works included

Iran Main Ajnabi (A stranger in Iran) (1951) ,La = Insaan (Nothingness = Man)- 1969, and

Gumaan ka Mumkin (Speculations) was published after his death in 1976.

He died in a London hospital on October 9, 1975.