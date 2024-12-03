Death Anniversary Of Famous Punjabi Poet Ustad Daman Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Death anniversary of revolutionary Punjabi poet and writer Ustad Daman was observed on Tuesday.
Born on September 4, 1911 in Lahore, his real name was Chiragh Deen. He was a tailor by profession and also created precious piece of writings published under the title of "Daman De Moti.
"
Ustad Daman's poetry condemned all sorts of oppression and called for civil rights and a respectable place for Punjabi language.
His poems are still widely quoted in Punjab as well as in other regions of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS chairs meeting to review arrangements for Programme “ Suthra Punjab”3 minutes ago
-
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme43 minutes ago
-
Mild earthquake jolts Quetta43 minutes ago
-
Civil Engineer killed in Karachi43 minutes ago
-
Peace returns to Kurram after ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Dr. Zahidullah appointed as DPO1 hour ago
-
PM for punishing rioters who martyred LEAs personnel, damaged public properties1 hour ago
-
Festival for Special children held1 hour ago
-
Armed Forces fully capable of safeguarding motherland’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: COAS2 hours ago
-
PFA crackdown on substandard food3 hours ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD12 hours ago
-
Travelling Solo Exhibition "A Flight of Two Half Birds" opens at PNCA12 hours ago