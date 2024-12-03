Death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Death anniversary of revolutionary Punjabi poet and writer Ustad Daman was observed on Tuesday.

Born on September 4, 1911 in Lahore, his real name was Chiragh Deen. He was a tailor by profession and also created precious piece of writings published under the title of "Daman De Moti.

Ustad Daman's poetry condemned all sorts of oppression and called for civil rights and a respectable place for Punjabi language.

His poems are still widely quoted in Punjab as well as in other regions of Pakistan.

Ustad Daman died on December 3,1984 in Lahore.