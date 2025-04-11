Death anniversary of famous singer Ahmed Rushdi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The 42nd death anniversary of famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi was observed on Friday.

Born on April 24,1934 in Hyderabad Deccan his family migrated to Pakistan after independence.

Ahmed Rushdi recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films in urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati, which are the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Twenty years after his death, he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the field of music in 2003.

Ahmed Rushdi died on April 11,1983 in Karachi.