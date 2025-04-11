Death Anniversary Of Famous Singer Ahmed Rushdi Observed
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The 42nd death anniversary of famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi was observed on Friday.
Born on April 24,1934 in Hyderabad Deccan his family migrated to Pakistan after independence.
Ahmed Rushdi recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films in urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati, which are the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema.
Twenty years after his death, he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the field of music in 2003.
Ahmed Rushdi died on April 11,1983 in Karachi.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory10 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding10 minutes ago
-
Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar20 minutes ago
-
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony30 minutes ago
-
Protest held to show solidarity with palestinian people40 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of written exams of four depts40 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session of Aalmi Halqa Tassawuf Zikr-o-Fikr49 minutes ago
-
Court acquits couple in drugs smuggling case49 minutes ago
-
IHC stops transferring of pending cases from single to division benches60 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on appeal against repatriation of judges1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt decides to upgrade Emergency Care hospitals in Karachi1 hour ago