Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Singer Mukhtar Begum Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Death anniversary of famous Pakistani classical, Ghazal singer Mukhtar Begum was observed on Tuesday.

Her father Ghulam Muhammad was a great music lover and himself a very good harmonium player.

He handed over Mukhtar Begum to the famous musician of the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan, to train her in classical music.Later, Mukhtar Begum also learned from Ustad Allah Diya Khan Mehrban, Ustad Fatu Khan, Pandit Shambhu Maharaj and Pandit Machhu Maharaj.

She was equally proficient in Thumri, Dadra and Ghazal singing.

Mukhtar Begum died on Februray 25,1982 in Karachi.

Recent Stories

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

11 minutes ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

56 minutes ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

1 hour ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

1 hour ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child ind ..

Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

2 hours ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

4 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan