Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Death anniversary of famous Pakistani classical, Ghazal singer Mukhtar Begum was observed on Tuesday.

Her father Ghulam Muhammad was a great music lover and himself a very good harmonium player.

He handed over Mukhtar Begum to the famous musician of the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan, to train her in classical music.Later, Mukhtar Begum also learned from Ustad Allah Diya Khan Mehrban, Ustad Fatu Khan, Pandit Shambhu Maharaj and Pandit Machhu Maharaj.

She was equally proficient in Thumri, Dadra and Ghazal singing.

Mukhtar Begum died on Februray 25,1982 in Karachi.