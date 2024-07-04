Death anniversary of famous Sufi singer Allan Faqir observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of legendary folk and Sufi singer Allan Faqir was observed on Thursday.

Born in Jamshoro district of Sindh in 1932, Allan Faqir was famously known for his unique style, voice and his Sufi dance.

His famous song 'Humma Humma' became a huge hit. Allan Faqir was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1980.

He died in Karachi on July 4, 2000 after suffering from paralysis.