Death Anniversary Of Famous Sufi Singer Allan Faqir Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The 24th death anniversary of legendary folk and Sufi singer Allan Faqir was observed on Thursday.
Born in Jamshoro district of Sindh in 1932, Allan Faqir was famously known for his unique style, voice and his Sufi dance.
His famous song 'Humma Humma' became a huge hit. Allan Faqir was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1980.
He died in Karachi on July 4, 2000 after suffering from paralysis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram26 seconds ago
-
Police seized hand grenades, detonators for suicide vest after firefight11 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification11 hours ago
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..11 hours ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace11 hours ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah11 hours ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects11 hours ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana12 hours ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes12 hours ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue12 hours ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation12 hours ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack11 hours ago