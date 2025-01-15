Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Famous Urdu Poet Mohsin Naqvi Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Death anniversary of famous Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The 29th death anniversary of renowned urdu poet and scholar Mohsin Naqvi was observed on Wednesday.

Born on May 5, 1947 in Dera Ghazi Khan, his real name was Ghulam Abbas which he later changed to Ghulam Abbas Mohsin Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to Urdu language especially in the genre of Ghazal.

His remarkable works include Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

Mohsin Naqvi received several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films.

He was killed by unknown assailants in Lahore on January 15 in 1996.

