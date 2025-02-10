Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Fatima Surayya Bajia Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Death anniversary of Fatima Surayya Bajia observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The ninth death anniversary of renowned novelist and playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia is being observed on Monday.

Born on September 1, 1930, in Karnataka, India, she migrated to Pakistan with her family soon after the partition.

She became one of Pakistan’s most respected literary figures. She wrote many popular tv dramas, including Shama, Afshan, and Aroosa. Her work focused on cultural and social issues.

For her achievements, she received several awards, including the Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

She died on February 10, 2016, in Karachi due to throat cancer.

Recent Stories

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

1 minute ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

11 minutes ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

31 minutes ago
 WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Ma ..

WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director

41 minutes ago
 Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, ..

Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

46 minutes ago
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punj ..

Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Aut ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target ..

Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal F ..

World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

2 hours ago
 China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

3 hours ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan