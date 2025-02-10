Death anniversary of Fatima Surayya Bajia observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The ninth death anniversary of renowned novelist and playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia is being observed on Monday.

Born on September 1, 1930, in Karnataka, India, she migrated to Pakistan with her family soon after the partition.

She became one of Pakistan’s most respected literary figures. She wrote many popular tv dramas, including Shama, Afshan, and Aroosa. Her work focused on cultural and social issues.

For her achievements, she received several awards, including the Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

She died on February 10, 2016, in Karachi due to throat cancer.