Death anniversary of film director Muhammad Sadiq observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Death anniversary of film director and writer Muhammad Sadiq was observed on Thursday.

He was born on March 10, 1910 in Lahore.

Some of his famous films included 'Taj Mahal', 'Jawani Ki Hawa','Choo Mantar','Khota Paisa', 'Noor Jehan' ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Bahu Begum’ and ‘Baharo Phool Barsao’.

Muhammad Sadiq died on October 3, 1971 in Lahore.