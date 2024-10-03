Death Anniversary Of Film Director Muhammad Sadiq Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Death anniversary of film director and writer Muhammad Sadiq was observed on Thursday.
He was born on March 10, 1910 in Lahore.
Some of his famous films included 'Taj Mahal', 'Jawani Ki Hawa','Choo Mantar','Khota Paisa', 'Noor Jehan' ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Bahu Begum’ and ‘Baharo Phool Barsao’.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khana Badosh café to hold session on novelist Kafka on Oct 622 seconds ago
-
Progress review meeting held26 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews Clean Punjab Campaign37 seconds ago
-
PSW's Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Int’ prize10 minutes ago
-
RUDA launches Public Grievance Redressal Counter11 minutes ago
-
District administration following “Open Door Policy” to facilitate people : DC11 minutes ago
-
Three police officials suspended21 minutes ago
-
IHC halts closure of Tandoori Junction, seeks responses from involved parties21 minutes ago
-
Minister Naqvi meets Australian High Commissioner31 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to welfare of differently-able persons: Ajmal Chandia31 minutes ago
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-340 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia PMs reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership41 minutes ago