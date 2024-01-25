Death anniversary of film director Pervez Rana observed

The death anniversary of well-known film director Pervez Rana was observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of well-known film director Pervez Rana was observed on Thursday.

He made his debut as a film director with Charagh Bahadur in 1976.

During his four-decade-long career, Rana directed about 200 films mostly Punjabi.

Some of his famous films included Kalu Shah Puriya, Gunda Tex, Humayoun Gujjar, Shagna di Mehndi, Naagan, Naseebo, Toofan and Godfather.

Pervez Rana died in Lahore on January 25, 2017, due to cardiac arrest.