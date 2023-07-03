Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Folk Singer Alam Lohar Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Death anniversary of folk singer Alam Lohar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The death anniversary of renowned Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar was observed on Monday.

He was born in 1928 in the village of Achh in the district Gujarat of Punjab. He developed a new style of singing with "Chimta".

Alam Lohar was famous for his rendition of "Heer Waris Shah" along with other songs such as "Saif-ul-Malook" and "Jugni".

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1979 by the government of Pakistan.

Alam Lohar died on July 3, 1979, in a road accident. He was buried in Lalamusa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Died Road Accident July Government

Recent Stories

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

1 hour ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

11 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

14 hours ago
ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

17 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

17 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

17 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

18 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

19 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan