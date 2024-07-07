Death Anniversary Of Folk Singer Mai Bhagi Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The 38th death anniversary of legendary folk singer Mai Bhagi was observed on Sunday.
Born in 1920 in a small village of Thar desert, Mai Bhagi started singing Thari songs as a child singer.
By early 1960s, Mai Bhagi was regularly appearing on Radio Pakistan singing songs in Thari and Sindhi languages.
