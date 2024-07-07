Death anniversary of folk singer Mai Bhagi observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The 38th death anniversary of legendary folk singer Mai Bhagi was observed on Sunday.

Born in 1920 in a small village of Thar desert, Mai Bhagi started singing Thari songs as a child singer.

By early 1960s, Mai Bhagi was regularly appearing on Radio Pakistan singing songs in Thari and Sindhi languages.

Mai Bhagi died on July 7, 1986 at the age of 66 years.