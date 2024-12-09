Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Former PM Feroz Khan Noon Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Fifty-fourth death anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Sir Feroz Khan Noon was observed on Monday.

Born in 1893 in Lahore, Noon practiced law at Lahore High Court from 1917 to 1926 and then joined politics.

He was appointed as Minister of Health and education in the Punjab cabinet.

Feroz Khan Noon served as High Commissioner for India in London from 1936 to 1941.

He also held the position of Defence Minister of India from 1942 to 1945.

In October 1947, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah sent Noon as his special envoy to some countries of the Muslim world. Sir Feroz Khan Noon served as seventh Prime Minister of Pakistan from December 16, 1957 to October 7, 1958.

He died on December 9, 1970 in his ancestral village, Nurpur Noon near Bhalwal, Sargodha District.

