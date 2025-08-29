Death anniversary of Ghazal singer Parvez Mehdi observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Death anniversary of famous Ghazal singer, Parvez Mehdi was observed on Friday.

Born on August 14, 1947 in Lahore, Parvez Mehdi received musical training from JA Farooq and Mehdi Hassan.

During his thirty years of career, Pervez Mehdi sang hundreds of songs and the government of Pakistan awarded Pervez Mehdi Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. He died on August 29, 2005 at the age of 58 in Lahore.