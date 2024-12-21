Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Hafeez Jalandhari Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 42nd death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari, the renowned poet, writer, and author of Pakistan's national anthem, was observed Saturday to honor his remarkable contributions to the country's literary and patriotic heritage.

Born on January 14, 1900, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Hafeez Jalandhari migrated to Lahore after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

In 1952, he penned the lyrics of Pakistan's national anthem, a masterpiece that remains a symbol of national pride.

A passionate supporter of the Pakistan Movement, Jalandhari used his literary talent to advocate for the creation of Pakistan.

His works also include the Kashmiri anthem "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir" and numerous patriotic songs composed during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, which continue to inspire generations.

In recognition of his literary achievements and services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was honored with prestigious national awards, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance.

His legacy as a poet, patriot, and advocate of national unity endures, with his contributions celebrated across the country.

Hafeez Jalandhari passed away in Lahore on December 21, 1982, at the age of 82.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir January December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 minutes ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

32 minutes ago
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

32 minutes ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

3 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

3 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

4 hours ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan