Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The 42nd death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari, the renowned poet, writer, and author of Pakistan's national anthem, was observed Saturday to honor his remarkable contributions to the country's literary and patriotic heritage.

Born on January 14, 1900, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Hafeez Jalandhari migrated to Lahore after the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

In 1952, he penned the lyrics of Pakistan's national anthem, a masterpiece that remains a symbol of national pride.

A passionate supporter of the Pakistan Movement, Jalandhari used his literary talent to advocate for the creation of Pakistan.

His works also include the Kashmiri anthem "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir" and numerous patriotic songs composed during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, which continue to inspire generations.

In recognition of his literary achievements and services to Pakistan, Hafeez Jalandhari was honored with prestigious national awards, including the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and the Pride of Performance.

His legacy as a poet, patriot, and advocate of national unity endures, with his contributions celebrated across the country.

Hafeez Jalandhari passed away in Lahore on December 21, 1982, at the age of 82.