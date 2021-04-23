Death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija tul Kubra (RA) observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Wisal (death anniversary) of Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija tul Kubra (ra) observed as Youm Al-Huzn (day of sorrow) throughout the country on Friday with religious spirit, devotion and reverence.

The great Muslim lady Hazrat Khadijah (RA) passed away on 10th Ramazan in the tenth year of Hijrah, 620 CE, at the age of 65. Soon after her death, the uncle and guardian of Hazrat Muhammd (PBUH), Abu Talib (AS) also died.

The two lamps of their glorious lives were extinguished. The Holy prophet was overwhelmed with sorrow. He called the year of their death as, "The Year of Sorrow" (Aa'm ul Huzn).

"She believed in me when no one else did. She embraced islam when people disbelieved me. And she helped and comforted me when there was none else to lend me a helping hand." "Never was I jealous of any of the Prophet's wives", said Sayyidah Ayesha Radi ALLAH Ta'ala Anha, "but Khadija, although I never saw her. Her sweet memory never blurred in the Prophet's heart.

Once I hurt his feelings on this issue and he replied gravely, 'Allah SubHanuhu wa Ta'ala has blessed me with her love.' She has always been known as "Tahirah-Pure"...Islam could not have prospered without the role of Bibi Khadija (R.A).

She was a rich widow and ran a large trade. Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was associated with her in trading ventures. She herself offered the Holy prophet (SAW) to marry her.

Sayyiduna Rasoolullah's (SAW) marriage with Sayyidah Khadija (RA) took place about fifteen years before the beginning of the Revelation, he being 25, and she was 40.

From the time of her marriage with the Holy Prophet (SAW) till her death, over a period of twenty years, she gave her husband ease of circumstances, and deep love and devotion.

Her contribution, determination, devotion, love, care and dedication for the cause of Islam in essence revolutionized the world.

She was the first woman to declare that the Creator was One, and that Muhammad (SAW) was His Messenger.

Khadija (ra) bore the Beloved Habeeb (SAW) six children.The first born was named Qaasim (ra) after whom, according to Arab custom, the Holy Prophet received the Kunya "Abul Qaasim" or "the father of Qaasim". Then were born Abdullah (ra).

All of them passed away in their infancy. Amongst the daughters Ruqayya (ra) was the eldest, then came Zaynab (ra), Umm Kulthoom (ra) and the last and best known of them was Faatima (ra).

When Islam came under mounting pressure from its enemies, Khadija (SA) sacrificed her comforts, her wealth and her home for it. Hazrat Khadija was born in Makkah. She was the daughter of Khuwayled bin Asad bin Abdul Uzza bin Qusayy.

Her family was distinguished not only by its opulence but also by the content of its character. Khadija's mother had died in or around AD. 575; and Khuwayled, her father, died in or around A.D. 585.

Hazrat Khadija (r.a) home had become a shelter not only for Rasool (SAW) but for all Muslims. Hazrat Khadija tul Kubra (ra) had been the protector and defender of Paigham-e-Risalat in the initial and most difficult era of Islam. The Seerat-e-Khadija (RA) is the beacon of light for women at large in every era.

