Death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The 108th death anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal) was observed here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas and Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal's parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and laid the floral wreaths on the graves.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi (Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot) told APP that the world remembers November 9th only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal, but November 9 was also thedeath anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal). He said that Imam Bibi belongedto Jethekey village near Sambrial.