Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Imam Bibi Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The 109th death anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal) was also observed here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal’s parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and they laid the wreaths there,besides offering Fateha.

Sofi Nazir Ahmed Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil told APP that the world remembered November 9th only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal, but also the death anniversary of Imam Bibi.

He said that Imam Bibi belonged to village Jethikey-Sambrial in Sialkot district.

Related Topics

World Sialkot November

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

3 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

6 minutes ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

14 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

14 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

14 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan