Death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The 109th death anniversary of Imam Bibi (the mother of Allama Iqbal) was also observed here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal’s parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and they laid the wreaths there,besides offering Fateha.

Sofi Nazir Ahmed Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil told APP that the world remembered November 9th only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal, but also the death anniversary of Imam Bibi.

He said that Imam Bibi belonged to village Jethikey-Sambrial in Sialkot district.