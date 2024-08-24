Death Anniversary Of Jamshed Ansari Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The 19th death anniversary of legendary radio, TV, and film artist and iconic performer Jamshed Ansari was observed on Saturday.
Ansari was born on December 31, 1942, in the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh in British India. At the age of six, he, along with his family, migrated to Pakistan.
His first assignment of acting was in the Pakistan Television play Jharokay.
Jamshed Ansari also played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest-running Pakistani radio program, `Hamid Mian Kay Haan'.
Jamshed's first television play from Karachi television was 'Ghora ghaas khata hai'.
In a career spanning over 40 years, Ansari has to his credit over 200 tv dramas, three films, and many radio and stage serials.
He earned 55 national and two international awards in his career. He breathed his last on August 24, 2005.
