Death anniversary of journalist Achar Khaskheli observed

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The first death anniversary of senior journalist Achar Khaskheli was observed on Wednesday. In this connection, a ceremony was arranged by brothers, friends, and the Awami Press Club in the Municipal library TandoAdam.

Eminent writers and intellectuals shed light on the life, career, and journalistic contributions of Achar Khaskheli. Meanwhile, family members of Achar Khaskheli, friends, and journalists visited the grave of the journalist laid the floral wreath, and offered fateha.