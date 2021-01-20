Death anniversary of journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad on Jan 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The 30th death anniversary of noted journalist and former Senator Shaikh Ali Muhammad will be observed here at his ancestral village Mori Mangar on Thursday (January 21).

Shaikh Ali Muhammad Yadgaar Committee's secretary general Ahmed Khan Shaikh said death anniversary of the former editor of daily Aftab Hyderabad will be held at Mori Mangar in which rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul by laying floral wreath at his grave while Quran Khwani will also be held.

Shaikh Ali Muhammad had published Sindhi language daily Aftab from Hyderabad in the year 1974 before being served as editor in daily Ibrat, daily Hilal –e- Pakistan and daily Karwan, Ahmed Khan said and added that Shaikh had played important role in development of Hyderabad district during his tenure as Senator.