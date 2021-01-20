UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Anniversary Of Journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad On Jan 21

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Death anniversary of journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad on Jan 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The 30th death anniversary of noted journalist and former Senator Shaikh Ali Muhammad will be observed here at his ancestral village Mori Mangar on Thursday (January 21).

 Shaikh Ali Muhammad Yadgaar Committee's secretary general Ahmed Khan Shaikh said death anniversary of the former editor of daily Aftab Hyderabad will be held at Mori Mangar in which rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul by laying floral wreath at his grave while Quran Khwani will also be held.

   Shaikh Ali Muhammad had published Sindhi language daily Aftab from Hyderabad in the year 1974 before being served as editor in daily Ibrat, daily Hilal –e- Pakistan and daily Karwan, Ahmed Khan said and added that Shaikh had played important role in development of Hyderabad district during his tenure as Senator.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad January From

Recent Stories

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

26 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

1 hour ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,â€™ says Ha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.