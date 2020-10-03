Death anniversary of Justice Javed Iqbal observed today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 5th death anniversary of former senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and eminent philosopher Justice Javed Iqbal was on Saturday.

Born in Sialkot on 5 October 1924, Justice Javed Iqbal was internationally known for his acclaimed publications on philosophy of law and modern Islamic philosophy in international and national journals. He has published papers on Islamic political thought, political ideology in Pakistan and the philosophy of his father, Muhammad Iqbal, which were published in national and international journals. He also authored various books on Pakistan's nationalism movement and political ideology. During the years 1960�62 and in 1977, he was the delegate of Pakistan to the United Nations General Assembly.

He began as an advocate in Lahore High Court and later became a judge in 1971 and then Chief Justice of the court. He was also elected as member in the Senate of Pakistan.

Javed Iqbal received BA (Honors) degree in 1944 from the Government College, Lahore; MA degree in English, and MA degree in Philosophy (Gold Medallist) in 1948; Doctor of Philosophy degree in Philosophy in 1954 from the University of Cambridge, UK; and Barrister-at-Law, Lincoln's Inn, London, in 1956. He has received honorary doctorates degrees from Villanova University, United States, and Seljuk University in Jordan.[1]He was conferred on Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2004.

Javed Iqbal died on 3 October 2015 in Lahore at age 90.