UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Anniversary Of Justice Javed Iqbal Observed Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Death anniversary of Justice Javed Iqbal observed today

The 5th death anniversary of former senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and eminent philosopher Justice Javed Iqbal was on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The 5th death anniversary of former senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and eminent philosopher Justice Javed Iqbal was on Saturday.

Born in Sialkot on 5 October 1924, Justice Javed Iqbal was internationally known for his acclaimed publications on philosophy of law and modern Islamic philosophy in international and national journals. He has published papers on Islamic political thought, political ideology in Pakistan and the philosophy of his father, Muhammad Iqbal, which were published in national and international journals. He also authored various books on Pakistan's nationalism movement and political ideology. During the years 1960�62 and in 1977, he was the delegate of Pakistan to the United Nations General Assembly.

He began as an advocate in Lahore High Court and later became a judge in 1971 and then Chief Justice of the court. He was also elected as member in the Senate of Pakistan.

Javed Iqbal received BA (Honors) degree in 1944 from the Government College, Lahore; MA degree in English, and MA degree in Philosophy (Gold Medallist) in 1948; Doctor of Philosophy degree in Philosophy in 1954 from the University of Cambridge, UK; and Barrister-at-Law, Lincoln's Inn, London, in 1956. He has received honorary doctorates degrees from Villanova University, United States, and Seljuk University in Jordan.[1]He was conferred on Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2004.

Javed Iqbal died on 3 October 2015 in Lahore at age 90.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Lahore High Court United Nations Doctor Died Lincoln London Cambridge United States Sialkot October 2015 Gold From Government Court Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Two POs nabbed in MULTAN

2 minutes ago

Teacher shot dead in Karak

2 minutes ago

One killed, three injured on Road

2 minutes ago

Roadside Bomb Blast Kills 4 Taliban Militants in A ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N will not surrender before PTI govt, says Ran ..

23 minutes ago

Team of local mountaineers rescue polish mountaine ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.