Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Khan Muhammad Panhwer To Be Observed On 27 May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Death anniversary of Khan Muhammad Panhwer to be observed on 27 May

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) 25th death anniversary of eminent teacher,Social worker, founder of Sindh Goth Sudhaar Sangat and Journalism department Khan Muhammad Panhwer will be observed on 27th May. (Monday)

Spokesman of Sindh University informed on Thursday that event would be arranged by the Sindh Goth Sudhar Sangat, Dr.

Khan Muhammad Panhwer trust in collaboration with department of Media and Communication studies and Institute of Sindhology in Pir Hassam din Rashdi auditorium at 6 pm.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside the ceremony while Vice Chancellor Sindh Madarsatull islam University Karachi will be the Chief guest.

Eminent speakers Ghulam HUssain sacharvi, Dr. Rafique Chandio, Qurban Mangi, Shabnam Gul, Liaquat Rizwi and Gulbadan Jawed Mirza will express their views on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shabnam May Media Event

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

18 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan