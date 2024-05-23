Death anniversary of Khan Muhammad Panhwer to be observed on 27 May

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) 25th death anniversary of eminent teacher,Social worker, founder of Sindh Goth Sudhaar Sangat and Journalism department Khan Muhammad Panhwer will be observed on 27th May. (Monday)

Spokesman of Sindh University informed on Thursday that event would be arranged by the Sindh Goth Sudhar Sangat, Dr.

Khan Muhammad Panhwer trust in collaboration with department of Media and Communication studies and Institute of Sindhology in Pir Hassam din Rashdi auditorium at 6 pm.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside the ceremony while Vice Chancellor Sindh Madarsatull islam University Karachi will be the Chief guest.

Eminent speakers Ghulam HUssain sacharvi, Dr. Rafique Chandio, Qurban Mangi, Shabnam Gul, Liaquat Rizwi and Gulbadan Jawed Mirza will express their views on the occasion.