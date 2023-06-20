Death Anniversary Of Khawaja Pervaiz Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The 12th death anniversary of renowned lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz observed on Tuesday (June 20).
According to a private news channel,he was born at Amritsar in 1932. His real name was Ghulam Mohayudin.
Khawaja Pervaiz wrote nearly 10,000 songs for urdu and Punjabi films during his 40-year career.
His first film was Riwaj but got a big breakthrough from the song 'Tum hee ho mehboob meray' in film Aina.