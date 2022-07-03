UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Lawyer Muhammad Nawaz Soomro Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Death anniversary of Lawyer Muhammad Nawaz Soomro observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Second death anniversary of Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, father of Station Manager, APP Sukkur region Jamil Soomro, who is also provincial leader of Soomro Community, was held at Khairpur on Sunday.

Political and social personalities including former MPA, President DBA Khairpur, Syed Bachal Shah, Syed Shakir Hussain Shah, Pir Syed Ali Gohar Shah Rashdi, Nizamuddin Soomro, Bashir Soomro, Advocate Muzafar Shaikh and other local religious leaders including Molana Asadullah Shaikh, Molana Mir Muhammad Meerak were also present.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, Quran recitation was also performed and well-known 'Naat' reciters of the district also offered prayers.

Participants paid tribute to Muhammad Nawaz Soomro for his legal services specially for poor people who could not pay heavy fees of the practicing lawyers and said that he was a man with a broken heart. He was very popular in all schools of thought in Sukkur and Khairpur and his services will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Poor Lawyers Man Sukkur Khairpur Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

6 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

15 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

15 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.