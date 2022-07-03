Death anniversary of Lawyer Muhammad Nawaz Soomro observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Second death anniversary of Advocate Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, father of Station Manager, APP Sukkur region Jamil Soomro, who is also provincial leader of Soomro Community, was held at Khairpur on Sunday.

Political and social personalities including former MPA, President DBA Khairpur, Syed Bachal Shah, Syed Shakir Hussain Shah, Pir Syed Ali Gohar Shah Rashdi, Nizamuddin Soomro, Bashir Soomro, Advocate Muzafar Shaikh and other local religious leaders including Molana Asadullah Shaikh, Molana Mir Muhammad Meerak were also present.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, Quran recitation was also performed and well-known 'Naat' reciters of the district also offered prayers.

Participants paid tribute to Muhammad Nawaz Soomro for his legal services specially for poor people who could not pay heavy fees of the practicing lawyers and said that he was a man with a broken heart. He was very popular in all schools of thought in Sukkur and Khairpur and his services will always be remembered.