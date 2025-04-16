Death Anniversary Of Legendary Comedian Babu Baral Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The 14th death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed on Wednesday.
He was born as Ayub Akhtar in 1964 in Ghakhar Mandi, Gujranwala, Punjab, Babu Baral began his career in 1982 as a stage performer in Gujranwala.
His exceptional talent for mimicry and improvisational comedy quickly propelled him to fame.
He later moved to Lahore, where he became a central figure in the city’s vibrant theatre scene.
Over nearly three decades, Baral performed in over a thousand stage plays, including popular productions such as Shartiya Mithay, Bhukay Haatha Bataira, and Kuch Na Kaho.
Beyond acting, Babu Baral was also a playwright and director, contributing significantly to Pakistani theatre.
His unique ability to mimic legendary singers and his sharp wit earned him widespread acclaim.
In recognition of his contributions to the arts, he was honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.
He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital. Babu Baral passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 47 on this day in 2011, at Lahore.
Recent Stories
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Recent Advances in Mathematics (CORAM 2025)' moot kicks off8 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of legendary comedian Babu Baral observed8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack down on bridge encroachments, arrest 58 minutes ago
-
WSSP staff demands payment of deputation allowance8 minutes ago
-
Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana18 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan family festival to begin on April 1818 minutes ago
-
Govt bringing investment for people’s prosperity: Muqam18 minutes ago
-
Over 6,00,000 voters to elect their representative in NA-213 by polls tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
300 agri graduates depart to China for advanced training18 minutes ago
-
Cantt Public Library, serving the intellect since 189128 minutes ago
-
Electronic leg implanted successfully in Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest seven gamblers38 minutes ago