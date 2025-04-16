Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Legendary Comedian Babu Baral Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The 14th death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed on Wednesday.

He was born as Ayub Akhtar in 1964 in Ghakhar Mandi, Gujranwala, Punjab, Babu Baral began his career in 1982 as a stage performer in Gujranwala.

His exceptional talent for mimicry and improvisational comedy quickly propelled him to fame.

He later moved to Lahore, where he became a central figure in the city’s vibrant theatre scene.

Over nearly three decades, Baral performed in over a thousand stage plays, including popular productions such as Shartiya Mithay, Bhukay Haatha Bataira, and Kuch Na Kaho.

Beyond acting, Babu Baral was also a playwright and director, contributing significantly to Pakistani theatre.

His unique ability to mimic legendary singers and his sharp wit earned him widespread acclaim.

In recognition of his contributions to the arts, he was honored with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease and was being treated at a private hospital. Babu Baral passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 47 on this day in 2011, at Lahore.

