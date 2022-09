(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The tenth death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian 'Safirullah' Lehri marked on Tuesday (September 13).

Lehri was one of the greatest comedians who made his name through his film career from 1950s till 1980s.

He won Nigar Awards for around a dozen films. He died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi.