Death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The 68th death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed-e-Millat (Martyr of the Nation), Liaquat Ali Khan, a trusted aide of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed in the metropolis with great reverence on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhter visited the mausoleum of Liaquat Ali Khan to pay homage to the great leader.

They laid wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of Liaquat Ali Khan, situated in the premises of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here.

The first prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on October 16, 1951 during a public meeting of the MuslimCity League at Company Bagh, later named Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.