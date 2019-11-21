Death anniversary of Makhdoom Amin Fahim observed

The fourth death anniversary of veteran politician and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Makhdoom Amin Fahim was observed at Hala town on Thursday with participation of a large number of the members of Sarwari Jamat, PPP leaders and workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The fourth death anniversary of veteran politician and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP ) Makhdoom Amin Fahim was observed at Hala town on Thursday with participation of a large number of the members of Sarwari Jamat, PPP leaders and workers.

The spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamat and the MNA Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman, along with other family figures laid wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of Makhdoom Amin Fathim at the shrine of Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar.

Former Federal Minister, veteran parliamentarian Makhdoom Amin Fahim died on November 21, 2015 after protracted illness at the age of 76.

While talking to media persons at the occasion, PPP MNA Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman said those who served people will be remembered forever and people always pay visits to their graves to remembers their contributions.

He said like his elders he and the Makhdoom family will always remain loyal to the people and will continue to serve them.

He said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was seriously ill and government should allow him to avail medical facilities on humanitarian grounds.He said MNA Shagufta Jumani was a senior party worker and he was glad to see her as chairperson of petroleum social development committee. He said he will soon pay visit to the district to review pace of work on development schemes.

Makhdoom Jamil, on the occasion directed the chairman Sarwari Jamaat Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman to convene meeting of the Jamaat and said media will be briefed about Makhdoom Talibul Mola teaching hospital and other development projects of the district.