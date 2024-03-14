Death anniversary of Makhdoom khaliq-u-Zaman observed

Second death anniversary of senior politician Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman observed here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Second death anniversary of senior politician Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman observed here on Thursday.

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ said that Mkahdoom Khaliq u Zaman was an honest and dedicated politician.

He said that despite passing of two years Makhdoom Khaliq-u zaman is still favourite politician of youth and his political contribution would be remembered for a long time.

