Death Anniversary Of Makhdoom Sajjad Qureshi Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

The 27th death anniversary of former Punjab Governor, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi was observed at mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of former Punjab Governor, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi was observed at mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Friday.

Among others, Veteran politician Makhdoom Javid Hashmi, Ex Federal minister, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Makhdoom Waliyat Mustafa Gillani, Roshan Gardezi, Maulana Farooq Khan Saeedi, Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri and a large number of devotees were in attendance.

MNA, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi prayed for his grandfather.

He thanked the devotees for joining the anniversary despite Ramazan ul Mubarak.

