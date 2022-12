Death anniversary of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan marked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The 22nd death anniversary of legendary singer Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan was marked on December 23 (Friday).

Born in Kasur Punjab in 1926 in a family of musicians, she recorded about 10000 songs in various languages including Urdu Punjabi and Sindhi.

She also exhibited her talent as an actor in films like Chan Way, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

Malika-e-Tarannum's national patriotic songs, during the 1965 Pak-India War, are an important part of our national history.

She received various awards including the Life Time Achievement Award, Presidential Pride of Performance award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Noor Jehan died in 2000 and was buried in Karachi.