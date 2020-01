Death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar observed

The 89th death anniversary of Pakistan Movement leader Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was observed Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The 89th death anniversary of Pakistan Movement leader Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar was observed Saturday.

Malauna Jauhar was an active leader of Caliphate Movement and later Pakistan Movement.

Mohammad Ali was born on December 10, 1878 in Najibabad.

His father, Abdul Ali Khan, died when he was five years old.

He launched his famous English weekly "Comrade" from Calcutta in 1911 and his urdu weekly "Hamdard" from Delhi in 1913.

He represented Muslims at Round Table Conferences in London and died there in 1931. He was buried in Jerusalem according to his wish.