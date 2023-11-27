Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The 67th death anniversary of renowned journalist, writer, poet and leader of Pakistan movement Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed Monday.

Born in Wazirabad in 1873, he rendered exemplary services in the Pakistan Movement and was imprisoned due to his stiff resistance against the British Raj.

In 1945-46, Zafar Ali Khan was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly as a Muslim League nominee.

He was Editor of urdu Newspaper 'Zamindar' which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-continent.

He died on November 27,1956 in Lahore and was buried in Wazirabad.

